Cambodia’s Hun Sen Arrives Home after the 34th ASEAN Summit

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen landed Phnom Penh safe at 3 p.m on Sunday after attending the 34th ASEAN Summit from 22-23 June 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, at the invitation of Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Chair of ASEAN.

The 34th ASEAN Summit, with the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”, focused on promoting cooperation and strengthening consensus process among ASEAN Members to address new global challenges. The Summit will also explore ways on how to bring ASEAN to a new height for sustainability and seamless connectivity.

On the margins of the 34th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister also attended the following meetings and functions:

– ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA);

– ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC); and

– ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth.

The 34th ASEAN Summit reflects ASEAN’s effort to advance the community-building process, and to promote ASEAN Partnership for sustainable development, among others, to realise enduring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region for the benefit of the people of ASEAN.

