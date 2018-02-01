Cambodia’s Constitution To Be Further Amended

Source: AKP

Cambodian cabinet ministers will be convened tomorrow morning to discuss the amendment to the country’s constitution, pointed out Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the graduation ceremony and inauguration ceremony of a new building of the Institute of Technology of Cambodia in Phnom Penh this morning.

Under the current constitution, the members of the royal government include the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Senior Ministers, Ministers, and Secretaries of State, that’s why we have been accused of “big head”, he said.

But, with the new amendment, the Secretaries of State will be removed from the group, he added, stressing that their nomination will be made by a royal decree at the premier’s request.

According to the constitution and the law on the organisation and functioning of the Council of Ministers, all ministers, and not secretaries of state, have to be responsible before the National Assembly and the Prime Minister.

Besides, he continued, punishment against those who insult His Majesty the King will be added to the Criminal Code.

Related posts