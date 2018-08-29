Cambodian Workers’ Salary to Remunerate Every Two Weeks in 2019: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that workers’ salary will be remunerated every two weeks instead of monthly, effective from the first of 2019, addressing to 14,800 workers from in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Prime Minister urged factory owners to provide food and healthcare to workers and prevent workers from being gangsters in factories and enterprises.

He pledged to provide free bus rides for workers to the provinces during Pchum Ben Festival to be celebrated annually in October.

Pchum Ben, one of the most important festivals in the Khmer religious calendar, is a public holiday in Cambodia that follows the period called “Vassa,” a kind of “Buddhist Lent”. Cambodian people try not to miss a visit to the pagoda to dedicate food and offerings to one’s deceased relatives.

