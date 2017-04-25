Cambodian, Vietnamese PMs Hold Official Bilateral Talks

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held official talks with his visiting Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his congratulations to Cambodia on her progress in all sectors, as well as the country’s sustainable economic growth, social stability, peace and so on under the wise leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

For his part, the Cambodian premier lauded Vietnam’s achievements and called on his Vietnamese counterpart to further help promoting the cross-border trade so as to boost the bilateral trade exchange to reach US$5 billion in the future, up from US$2.92 billion last year.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also encouraged the Vietnamese investors and tourists to continue visiting and doing business in Cambodia and expressed thanks to Vietnam for her support to Cambodia in the past and at the present time.

On the border affairs, both leaders agreed to authorise the border committees of the two countries to continue working together to solve the remaining issues, and pledged to build more infrastructure at the common border for the benefits of the two peoples.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the Royal Government of Cambodia has been treating the documented Vietnamese people in Cambodia as other nationals without discrimination. He also agreed with H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s request to elaborate Khmer-Vietnamese, Vietnamese-Khmer dictionaries.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese premier announced to provide US$3 million to Cambodia for the construction of a drug addiction correctional centre in Preah Sihanouk province and US$ 2 million for the construction of a market in Thbong Khmum province.

