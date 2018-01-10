Cambodian, Vietnamese Leaders Hold Bilateral Talks

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received here this morning at the Peace Palace his visiting Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on the sidelines of the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke highly of both countries’ bilateral trade volume which reached US$3.8 billion last year, a year-on-year increase of 25 percent. He also congratulated Cambodia on peace, political stability and high economic growth.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his conviction that Cambodia will host the 2nd MLC Leaders’ Meeting successfully which will further enhance Cambodia’s prestige in the region and the world.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, saying that his presence will contribute to the success of this MLC Leaders’ Meeting.

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived here this morning to attend the 2nd MLC Leaders’ Meeting to be held at the Peace Palace this afternoon under the theme “Our River of Peace and Sustainable Development.”

