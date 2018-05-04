Cambodian Rice Production Increases by 5.7% in 2018, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Addressing at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MoAFF)’s annual meeting 2017 on Wednesday, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen appreciated the Ministry’s efforts and relevant institutions on the development of Cambodian agriculture sector.

At the same time, he also claimed that in 2018 Cambodia had produced 10.5 million tons of paddy, an increase of 5.7% compared to 2017.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also provided six new ideas for leaders and officials of the MoAFF to further develop Cambodian agriculture, including (1) promoting research to develop modern agricultural technologies and techniques and developing human resources; (2) promoting diversification of agriculture to reach high value; (3) encouraging farmers’ commercialized livestock; (4) cracking down on fisheries crimes and logging; (5) strengthening the capacity of Fishery Communities; and (6) stabilizing the development of the forestry sector with sustainability.

In this regard, the premier added that the Royal Government of Cambodia no longer provides economic land concessions for future investment and that the remaining economic land concessions will be monitored strictly.

