Cambodian Red Cross Fundraises over $20.7M in 2019

Source: FN

The Cambodian Red Cross (CRC), on Wednesday, fundraised over USD 20.7 million from donors nationwide, compared to USD 18 million in 2018 and USD 13.4 million in 2017.

Cambodia celebrates the 156th Anniversary of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day under the theme “I Love Cambodian Red Cross” at CRC headquarter in Phnom Penh, presided over by Prime Minister Hun Sen and CRC’s president Bun Rany Hun Sen.

The annual World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, attended by members of CRC, parliamentarians, government officials, local and foreign donors, CRC’s volunteers, representatives of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), aims to promote humanitarian affairs and fundraise to help vulnerable people, particularly victims of disasters and risks without discrimination of race, religion, and political tendency.

