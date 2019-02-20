Cambodian Premier Urges Workers to Seek Legal Aids from “Samdech Hun Sen Legal Team”

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called for all workers to seek legal aids from “Samdech Hun Sen Legal Team”, a recent establishment of 50 lawyers, headquartered at the Council of Ministers, to provide free legal services to poverty-stricken women nationwide.

“If you [workers] have legal issues, do not forget to seek my team. I cover all the fees,” Prime Minister addressed in a meeting with approximately 10,000 garment workers in Kandal’s Ang Snoul district.

Head of government’s lawyers council Ky Tech told founder and CEO of Fresh News Lim Chea Vutha on Monday that he was assigned by Cambodian Strongman to form a legal team.

Ky Tech expressed his commitments to settling cases to seek justice for unaffordable Cambodian women nationwide, speaking in a special interview with Fresh News.

“The team will be under the supervision of Prime Minister. Our team will be female-dominant. They are volunteers who will not get paid or become government officials,” Tech said.

According to the Prime Minister, the his legal team has the budget of US$500,000; it consists of 50 members, including one president and four vice-presidents. Each province will have two lawyers.

“At least two of my lawyers will standby at each province to assist our unfortunate women,” he stated.

