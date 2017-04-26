Cambodian Premier Receives Lao Minister of Public Security

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning at the Peace Palace visiting Minister of Public Security of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) H.E. Somkeo Silavong.

H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister told reporters after the courtesy meeting that Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly valued the outcome of the talks between H.E. Somkeo Silavong and Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior to further strengthen the cooperation between Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior and Lao PDR’s Ministry of Public Security.

The Cambodian premier recommended both sides to fully carry out what they have agreed, underlined the delegate minister.

For his part, he added, H.E. Somkeo Silavong lauded the existing friendship and solidarity between the two neighbouring nations and wished for continued security cooperation at the border.

Yesterday, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior and the Lao Ministry of Public Security held a fruitful discussion on their 2017 cooperation under the co-chairmanship of the two ministers.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to foster their cooperation in maintaining security, order, social safety along the common border, constant and on-time information exchange, and so on.

