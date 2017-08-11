Cambodian Premier To Fly to Vientiane Tomorrow After Border Tension

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation to negotiate the border issue with his Lao counterpart H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, tomorrow morning.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this afternoon, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will negotiate as a neighbour with H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith and request the Lao side to withdraw all its armed forces from O’ Alay and O’ Ta Ngav in Siem Pang district, Stung Treng province bordering with Attapeu province of Laos.

Laos has neither replied nor withdrawn its armed forces from Cambodian territory despite negotiations between both countries’ senior technical officials and top leaders as well as diplomatic notes and letters of protest, especially the letter of Samdech Techo Hun Sen dated Aug. 2, 2017 to H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, it added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s travel to Laos this time is a polite act with tolerance and will to settle the border dispute peacefully with the Lao side before taking other measures, including military and judicial interventions, in case these last efforts of Cambodia will not give any positive results, underlined the same source.

