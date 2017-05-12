Cambodian Premier Calls on International Trade Centre to Help SMEs Sector

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has appealed to the Switzerland-based International Trade Centre (ITC) to help further boosting the country’s SMEs sector.

The premier made the request here this morning while receiving Ms. Arancha Gonzalez, ITC Executive Director, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017 in Cambodia, said H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Prime Minister.

In the meeting, Ms. Arancha Gonzalez lauded the fast progress in Cambodia compared to her previous trip to the Kingdom in last 20 years and briefed Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the ITC’s activities in the SMEs sector.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to Ms. Arancha Gonzalez for her presence at the WEF on ASEAN 2017, and asked ITC to help promote Cambodian SMEs sector through training, and other ways so as to improve the SMEs’ productivity.

