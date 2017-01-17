Cambodian PM Has Working Dinner with Representatives of Leading Swiss Companies

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, had a working dinner with a group of Swiss investors, during his stay in Zurich, Switzerland, reported the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK).

On the occasion, the Swiss investors expressed their interests to learn about Cambodia’s potential in investment sector, affirming that many Swiss companies want to invest in Cambodia thanks to the country’s political stability, especially her economic potential.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed the Swiss investors’ intention and invited them to attend the upcoming World Economic Forum on ASEAN to be held in Phnom Penh in May this year.

Besides, the Cambodian premier and Swiss investors discussed various topic related to the expansion of economic ties and trade exchange between the two countries.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen left for Switzerland on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017, taking place on Jan. 17-20 in Davos-Kloster, at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.

Related posts