Cambodian PM Welcomes U.S. Experts on Chemical Bombs

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed welcome to the presence of U.S. experts in the chemical bomb disposal activities in Svay Rieng province.

Speaking at a get-together with over 14,000 factory workers and employees at Veng Sreng area in Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the chemical bombs discovered in Svay Rieng province’s Romeas Hek district are not two, but nine, and some others may be found somewhere else in Cambodia.

The Cambodian premier also urged the Ministry of Health to conduct health research on the people in Koki commune, Romeas Hek district, who have been living for years with the chemical bombs.

Last month, Samdech Techo Hun Sen made an appeal to the U.S. to collect its chemical bombs from Cambodia, after two of which were found in the above-said place. These bombs were reported by citizens as having been dropped by the U.S. during the war in 1970. These were believed that they are a type of chemical bomb placed in 220-litre tanks containing chemical substances and explosives. The chemicals cause suffocation, prematurely born babies and watering of the eyes.

These types of bomb have been found in many provinces including Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Mondulkiri, Rattanakiri and Kratie.

It is believed that the U.S. dropped some two million bombs of 800,000 tons on Cambodia from 1963 to 1975.

