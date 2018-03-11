Cambodian PM Welcomes Better Dialogue between North and South Korea

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has applauded the recent developments on the Korean peninsula, especially the better dialogue between the North and South Korea.

As a sovereign state and a member of the United Nations, Cambodia is happy to learn about the developments in the relationship between the two North and South brothers, which have reduced tension on the Korean Peninsula, said the Cambodian Premier while presiding over the official opening ceremony of the 4th River Festival in Takhmao town, Kandal province yesterday evening.

The expected meeting between U.S. President H.E. Donald Trump and North Korean leader H.E. Kim Jong-un is an attractive political message for the whole world, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his conviction that the new developments on the Korean Peninsula will be also welcomed by ASEAN at the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Australia.

Improved relationship between the South and North Korea followed their milestone high-level meeting during 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang of South Korea earlier and recent bilateral talk between senior South Korean delegation and North Korean leader H.E. Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

