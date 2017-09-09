Cambodian PM Welcomes His 19th Grandson

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed welcome to his 19th grandson who was born on Sept. 8.

“[…] With this 19th grandson, I’ll able to establish a football team of 11 grandsons and with another grandson expected to be born in October 2017, I’ll have a total of 20 grandchildren – 12 grandsons and 8 granddaughters,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in a Facebook post yesterday.

“We can have a football team, a men’s volleyball team, and a women’s volleyball team. […],” he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen was born on Aug. 5, 1952 (officially on April 4, 1951) in Peam Koh Sna Commune, Stoeung Trang district of Kampong Cham province. He was married to Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen on Jan. 5, 1976. They have six children – 1. Hun Komsot (Nov. 10, 1976 – deceased), 2. Hun Manet (Oct. 20, 1977), 3. Hun Mana (Sept. 15, 1980), 4. Hun Manit (Oct. 17, 1981), 5. Hun Mani (Nov. 27, 1982), and 6. Hun Mali (Dec. 30, 1983).

