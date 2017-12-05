Cambodian PM Voices Concerns about North Korea’s Nuclear Weapon

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his concerns over the nuclear weapon programme of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Extraordinary Congress of the National Association of Cambodian Scouts held at Institute of Technology of Cambodia in Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen showed his strong hope that the world situation will return to normal through peaceful dialogue.

This concern was made after DPRK launched Hwasong-15, a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, successfully last week.

“The world will be in peace through dialogue with constructive spirit. Cambodia is a small country, it is not a target of North Korea’s nuclear attack or any terrorist attack, I hope,” he said.

Regarding the tension in Korean Peninsula, Cambodia has called on all concerned parties to return to negotiating table, stressing that solution to the issue must be made through negotiations, not through confrontation.

