Cambodian PM Visits Vendors at Olympic Market

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen paid here this morning a two-hour visit to vendors in the Olympic Market.

According to a short statement released on his official Facebook page, the visit is aimed to learn about the real situation of vendors as well as the market’s progress.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen was warmly welcomed by the people there, both young and old, men and women, who gave him hugs, kisses and took selfies with him.

The premier will continue to visit workers at different factories and vendors at different markets in Phnom Penh, underlined the statement.

Related posts