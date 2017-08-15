Cambodian PM Visits Troops in Stung Treng Province

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen visited the Cambodian armed forces of First Military Region headquartered in Stung Treng province this morning.

The aim of the visit is to examine and solve difficulties of the Cambodian troops there, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in a Facebook post.

According to the Cambodian premier, the new intervention brigade or infantry brigade No. 128 under the supervision of the First Military Region will be created, and navy troops will be deployed to stand by in the province.

The above-said arrangements do not mean to make war with neighbouring countries, but to ensure the defense of the nation, people and good relations with neighbouring nations, he underlined.

On Friday last week, Samdech Techo Hun Sen issued an ultimatum to Laos to withdraw its troops without condition from O’ Alay and O’ Ta Ngav areas in Stung Treng province before Aug. 17, 2017 after has got no reply from his Lao counterpart to his letter dated Aug. 2, 2017 on the troop withdrawal request. Then on Saturday, he flew to Vientiane to talk about this issue. Finally, the Lao side agreed to pull back all its troops from Cambodian territory.

