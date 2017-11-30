Cambodian PM Visits a Local Village, West of Beijing

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), paid this morning a visit to a local village in the western part of Beijing capital city of China.

This is a model village in carrying out the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s spirit, reported the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK).

This traditional village is home to 316 families. Under the support of the Chinese Central Government, the village has been transformed into a tourism site attracting many tourists.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his high appreciation to this village and thanked the Chinese side for organising the tour for him to learn about the main spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen arrived in Beijing yesterday afternoon to attend the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

