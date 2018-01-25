Cambodian PM Visits India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, paid yesterday afternoon a visit to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India in New Delhi, during his stay in the country from Jan. 24 to 28.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his high-level delegation were warmly welcomed by H.E. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

The minister briefed the Cambodian premier on India’s current use of technology, including e-Health, e-Sign, e-Office, e-Education, NERS (Nationwide Emergency Response System), etc.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his high appreciation to India’s growing technology and advised the Cambodian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications to discuss with the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology the cooperation in elaborating digital database management system for work facilitation and corruption reduction.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen arrived in New Delhi on Jan. 24 afternoon to attend the Special Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit, the 69th Republic Day Celebrations, and to pay an official visit there, at the invitation of H.E. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

