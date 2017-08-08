Cambodian PM Visits an Incineration Plant in Japan

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, visited Shin-Koto Incineration Plant in Tokyo this morning, during his official working visit in Japan from Aug. 6 to 9, according to his official Facebook page.

The premier’s visit was warmly welcomed by Mr. Taiichiro Nishikawa, President of the Clean Authority of Tokyo.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen requested Japanese experts to conduct a study with their Cambodian counterparts on waste recycling in Phnom Penh, underlining that waste is the second major issue in Phnom Penh after traffic congestion.

After the visit at Shin-Koto Incineration Plant, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his entourage took Yarikamome, an automated and driverless train in Tokyo.

Cambodia is currently seeking financial and technical support from the Government of Japan for the creation of such automated sky train as a public transport for people.

