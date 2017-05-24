Cambodian PM To Visit India

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, would pay an official visit to India, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Chum Sounry.

The Cambodian premier’s planned visit was raised by Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn when he received outgoing Indian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Naveen Srivastava yesterday afternoon.

The planned visit is an opportunity for the leaders of Cambodia and India to exchange views on regional and global issues of common interest as well as to further strengthen and expand the bilateral cooperation for the benefits of both nations.

