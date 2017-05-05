Cambodian PM Undergoes Medical Treatment in Singapore

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has been undergoing medical treatment in a hospital in Singapore, according to his official Facebook page.

“Due to exhaustion, I fell sick and need to go immediately to hospital for checkup and treatment. I’ve been staying in a hospital in Singapore since May 3, at 2 pm and would return to Cambodia on Sunday May 7 to resume my work,” he said.

The premier also expressed his regret to cancel his planned meetings with civil and armed forces in Kampong Speu province this morning as well as with foreign guests, especially from Japan, India and France this week.

This is not the first time that Samdech Techo Hun Sen undergoes medical checkup and treatment in Singapore.

