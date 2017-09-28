Cambodian PM: Tourism Brings Hope and Prosperity

Source: AKP

Tourism is the 3rd biggest industry in the world after chemical and oil industries. It brings about hope, prosperity and understanding between people in the world.

The remarks were made by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in his message on the occasion of the World Tourism Day (WTD) held this year under the theme “Sustainable Tourism – a Tool for Development”.

Tourism in Cambodia is a cultural and natural tourism, said the premier, affirming that the tourism sector sees an annual stable progress and contributes some 13 percent in the country’s GDP.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen congratulated the tourism sector’s achievements and encouraged all stakeholders to continue supporting the Cambodia tourism development to realise the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In addition, Prime Minister Hun Sen laid stress on Cambodia’s commitment to promote business tourism market, local tourism movement, “One Province, One Package Tour” tourism product; develop “One Region, One Event”; arrange Youth Tourism, urban tourism, and shopping tourism markets under the slogan of Kingdom of Wonder-Feel the Warmth.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also welcomed the 2017 International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development based on Leaving No One Behind celebrated at the same day as the WTD.

WTD is held annually on Sept. 27. According to the World Tourism Organisation’s website, WTD’s purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

