Cambodian PM Thanks Laotian Gov’t for Low-Cost Electricity

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked the Government of Laos for selling low-cost electricity to residents in Steung Treng and Preah Vihear provinces.

In response to the above condition, the premier allows Laos to operate roads and waterways, Mekong River port and seaport to assist Laos’s transportation.

“In this auspice, I would like to thank the Government of Laos for selling low-cost electricity to Cambodian residents in Steung Treng and Preah Vihear provinces and I’d in turn like to offer Laos to operate transportation routes, waterways, Mekong river port and seaport to ease their transportation,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The mutual reciprocity was kindly exchanged on Tuesday morning during the inauguration ceremony of Trapaeng Kriel-Norngnokkheane International Border Check Point, located in between Steung Treng, Cambodia and Champasak, Laos, presided over by Cambodian and Laotian Prime Ministers.

