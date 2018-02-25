Cambodian PM Thanks Japan for Support to Senate Election

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan for its support to the elections in Cambodia, according to a message posted on his official Facebook page this morning.

“Cambodia would like to thank the Government of Japan for having provided financial support and dispatched observers for today’s Senate Election,” underlined the premier. “Thanks all local and international journalists who have been taking part in covering this historical event.”

This message was shared after Samdech Techo Hun Sen cast his ballot at around 7:25 am on Feb. 25, 2018 at a polling station in Takhmao city, Kandal province.

A total of 11,695 eligible voters, of them 123 are lawmakers and 11,572 are commune/Sangkat council members from four political parties – the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the royalist FUNCINPEC Party, Cambodian Youth Party (CYP), and Khmer National Unity Party – are participating in the 4th legislature Senate Election at 33 polling stations across the country.

According to the National Election Committee, over 300 journalists from 23 local media institutions and 11 foreign media institutions, including NHK, VNA, EPA, Xinhua, Thomson Reuters, AFP, Kyodo, The Phnom Penh Post, The Sin Chew Daily, Channel News Asia, and AP have been registered for the election.

