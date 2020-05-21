Cambodian PM Thanks All Friendly Countries for Condolence Letters

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has sent thank-you letters to friendly countries for having extended their condolences over the passing away of his mother-in-law.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to Your Excellency for your kind message of condolences conveyed to my family on the passing of my beloved mother-in-law, in the early hours of May 4, 2020,” wrote the Cambodian Premier in his separate letters.

“Your kind expression of sympathies brings relief to me, my wife, and our whole family as we mourn over this immense loss,” he added.

Friendly countries, including ASEAN nations, the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, France, the U.S., Russia, Czech Republic, Kuwait, and so on have expressed their sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, his spouse and their entire family for the loss of Neak Oknha Prittmohaobaseka Thammanheanvivadhna Bun Seangly.

