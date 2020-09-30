Cambodian PM Suggests Reassessment of Efforts for Achieving the 2030 Agenda

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called for thorough reassessment in all aspects toward the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.

In his remarks at the Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on Sept. 29, the Cambodian Premier said obviously, the progress made in the framework of this agenda have been ruined by the adverse socio-economic impacts caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This disruption stems from a number of main reasons, including the decline in efforts by each member state as there is a need to shift policy priorities and resources to combat COVID-19, and the growing adherence to nationalism and protectionism of some global superpowers, undermining multilateralism, globalisation and other frameworks of international cooperation, as well as reversing the efforts to achieving the 2030 Agenda, he explained.

“I believe, in this context, the deadline of 2030 to achieve the milestones and goals of sustainable development might need to be reset. Certainly, this requires thorough reassessment in all aspects, including the timeframe, strategic directions, action plans and resources for achieving our agenda in the aftermath of COVID-19,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

