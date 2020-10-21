Cambodian PM Suggests All Forces to Know How to Swim

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has advised all forces, especially soldiers and police officers to know how to swim in order to provide effective emergency response to the people, especially during flood disaster.

While visiting flash flood victims in Bat Trang commune, Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked his competent authorities how to help the flood-affected people if they do not know how to swim.

With this concern, the Premier encouraged all forces to learn on how to swim to provide more effective response to the people.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also advised some provincial authorities, especially those of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, and Pursat to have their own boats, at least 20 each, for emergency response while others about 10 each.

According to Samdech Techo Prime Minister, the ongoing flash floods have so far claimed 34 lives.

While the flash flood situation is getting better, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) forecasted Tuesday a sharp rise in Mekong water levels in Kampong Cham and Kratie provinces over the next five days.

In its daily forecast, the MRC’s Regional Flood and Drought Management Centre in Phnom Penh projected an increase of more than two metres in Kampong Cham by Sunday.

That would bring the Mekong to within about one metre of the local alarm level — and four metres above the average for this time of year, when annual floodwaters are usually falling.

In Kratie, water levels are also forecast to rise by about two metres, to within two metres of the alarm level and six metres above average. In Koh Kel in Kandal province, the Bassac River is forecast to rise by about one metre and to within about two metres of the alarm level. The main distributary of the Mekong is forecast to reach the average level for this time of year on Sunday. In Stung Treng, the increase in Mekong levels is forecast to be less sharp than downstream areas. Over the next four days, the Mekong is forecast to rise by about half a metre to within slightly more than one metre of the alarm level on Saturday before falling on Sunday.

