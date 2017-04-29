Cambodian PM Speaks Highly of Progress and Achievements of ASEAN in Past 50 Years

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen have congratulated the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN and lauded its progress and achievements.

According to a statement posted on his official Facebook page this evening, at the 30th ASEAN Summit held in Manila this morning, the Cambodian premier said in the last 50 years, ASEAN has become a strong and mature economic, political, and socio-cultural community with firm solidarity, development, peace, stability and resilience thanks to which the association could overcome various major crisis.

The common success of ASEAN has been creating a favorable environment to achieve the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, underlined Samdech Techo Hun Sen, emphasising the importance of maintaining regional peace and security for the prosperity and growth of ASEAN, of continuing to enhance the centrality of ASEAN in the regional architecture and to strengthen cooperation with its partners, of ensuring the strong, sustainable and inclusive economic growth of ASEAN, and of promoting connectivity which is the core and powerful force to achieve in-depth integration and vision of ASEAN.

Speeding up the conclusion of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aiming at building a giant free trade area in East Asia, and strengthening the respect and implementation of measures and obligations as stated in the ASEAN Charter are also necessary, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Related posts