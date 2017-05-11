Cambodian PM Shares Remarks as the Host of WEF on ASEAN 2017

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, expressed his pride that the World Economic Forum (WEF) chose Cambodia to be the host country of the WEF on ASEAN 2017, from May 10-12.

At a press conference with local and foreign medias held here this morning on the sidelines of the WEF on ASEAN 2017, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this is a great honour for Cambodia to host the WEF on ASEAN this year under the theme “Youth, Technology and Growth: Securing ASEAN’s Demographic and Digital Dividends”.

“I expected that this forum will produce a fruitful and positive discussion to showcase the potential of Cambodia and ASEAN, as well as provide the perspectives and ideas for setting up the future vision of ASEAN and enhancing business networking and cooperation in the region, particularly the new concept in an innovative way of job creation and development in the region,” he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen went on to say that this event takes place when ASEAN is celebrating its 50th founding anniversary, and provides a platform for discussion and experience sharing on the emerging trend in three important topics, the newly changing global context, ASEAN economic connectivity, and the ASEAN youth dividend.

All of these topics are crucial for the ASEAN regional development, he added.

Relating to this forum, Mr. John Rice, Vice-Chairman of General Electric, Hong Kong SAR, said at the press conference that the WEF’s decision to choose Cambodia as the host country reflected the country’s great progress in the past 30 years, with challenges and opportunities in the ASEAN.

