Cambodian PM Shares Outcome of Official Visit in Japan

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has shared some outcomes of his official working visit in Japan from Aug. 6-9, 2017.

“Now, I’m leading the delegation back home after visiting Japan, paying a courtesy call on His Imperial Highness Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan, and having a summit meeting with Prime Minister H.E. Shinzo Abe in the past three days,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said during his stay in Japan, the two countries signed two important documents worth more than US$244 million on the implementation of Flood Protection and Drainage Improvement Project in Phnom Penh Capital City, and Sihanoukville Port New Container Terminal Development Project.

“I also discussed and sought support from the Japanese side for the sky train project in Phnom Penh,” he underlined.

Besides, the Cambodian premier mentioned about his visit to Shin-Koto Incineration Plant in Tokyo in order to study the possibility to settle the waste problem in Phnom Penh, and about the meeting with representatives of many Japanese companies that are interested to invest in Cambodia.

“I and H.E. Shinzo Abe will continue doing our best to promote the two-way trade up to US$2 billion in the coming year,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen. “I’d like to thank H.E. Shinzo Abe for inviting me for the visit this year and for promising to help Cambodia achieve her goal of becoming an upper middle income economy by 2030. I also thanked H.E. Shinzo Abe for organising a birthday party for me in Japan.”

Those activities showed the sisterhood between the two countries which become now key strategic partners, stressed Samdech Techo Hun Sen, hoping that the friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Japan will bring more benefits for both nations.

Cambodia and Japan have established their diplomatic relations since 1953.

