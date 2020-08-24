Cambodian PM Shares Appreciation on MLC

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has spoken highly of the regional cooperation among the nations of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC).

The appreciation was made in the Premier’s keynote address at the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting held via video conference this morning and live broadcast on his official Facebook page.

“On the future development of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, I would like to express my high appreciation for visionary works of Excellency Premier Li Keqiang, and support his proposals in four priority areas, namely: (1) connectivity through building the Mekong-Lancang Economic Development Belt and promoting synergy with the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor; (2) water resources cooperation; (3) sustainable development in agriculture and environment; and (4) public health by establishing Mekong-Lancang Public Health Community,” he underlined.

Besided, Samdech Techo Hun Sen shared his personal view on the vision for the future development of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation as follows:

1st. At a time of global growth de-acceleration, securing new sources of growth in our sub-region is a must. Therefore, we need to speed up the realisation of the Mekong-Lancang Economic Development Belt (MLEDB) as a new engine of growth for the Mekong-Lancang sub-region. Boosting investment in quality infrastructure, connectivity and industrial cooperation will stimulate more cross-border trade and further strengthen the integration of our sub-regional supply chains into the global value chains. At the same time, promoting science, technology and innovation cooperation can enhance the long-term competitiveness of our sub-region. In this connection, I would like to support all measures stated in the Co-Chairs’ Statement.

2nd. It has been five years already since the Sanya Summit and I believe it is timely for us to initiate a comprehensive assessment based on a sound monitoring and evaluation system to ensure the effectiveness of the MLC framework. For example, since the launch of the MLC Special Fund in 2016, Cambodia has received 55 projects covering a broad range of practical cooperation activities, which we believe have produced tangible impacts and contributed significantly to improving the wellbeing of our people.

3rd. On the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the hottest topic for 2020, we need to show our solidarity and mutual trust in combating this common enemy to make sure that it does not devastate our respective national public health and economy, especially prosperity of our region. In this context, promoting deeper regional integration and an effective multilateralism are two key priorities of our common action. Furthermore, Cambodia highly appreciates China for its efforts in producing vaccines and its commitment to ensure its accessibility and affordability for developing countries.

At the same time Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed thanks to both co-chairs (Laos and China) for their successful organisation of this meeting, and took this opportune moment to warmly welcome Myanmar as the next rotating co-chair of the MLC with China.

“Cambodia has been firmly committed to the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation and I look forward to working closely with Myanmar and all MLC member countries in building a ‘Community of Shared Future of Peace and Prosperity’,” stressed Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

