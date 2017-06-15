Cambodian PM Sends a Message to His Young Compatriots

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen sent here this morning a 4-point message to the Cambodian youths, through his official Facebook page.

The truth that the youths know and see clearly nowadays when they grew up: 1- Cambodia continues to progress unceasingly, 2- schools are scattered from urban to rural areas, 3- Cambodia is in peace while some countries have been in war and their young citizens lost all opportunities, and 4- they see only Samdech Techo Hun Sen who has put all efforts to develop the country and who always stays with the citizens with deep love, the message reads.

Cambodia is a country with the largest percentage of young population. Figures in 2014 showed that Cambodia has around 5 million young people between 15 and 29 years old, equivalent to 30 percent of the population, and this number will increase to 40 percent in 2020.

Related posts