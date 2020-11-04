Cambodian PM Self-quarantining Despite Negative Test Result

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced to conduct self-quarantine even though he was tested negative for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post this evening, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said today, Cambodian medical doctors conduct COVID-19 tests on those having contacts with the Hungarian delegation visiting Cambodia on Nov. 3, after receiving the news that minister of foreign affairs and trade of Hungary was tested positive for the virus in Thailand after leaving Cambodia.

“The test result of me and my wife, the bodyguards, the drivers – 18 persons in total – shows that no one was infected with COVID-19,” underlined the Premier. “Anyway, for the safety of all, the doctors required me to be in quarantine for 14 days, and not to meet anyone, even my wife, my children and my grandchildren.”

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also announced the postponement of his forthcoming programmes: welcoming the return of Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother from medical checkup in China, accompanying His Majesty the King at the celebration of the National Independence Day, presiding over the rice seed distribution ceremonies in Pursat, Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces and the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 38 roads in Siem Reap province.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked for apology from other ASEAN Heads of State/Government and relevant partners for missing the upcoming summits from Nov. 12 to 15.

The Premier continued that despite the 14-day quarantine, he will still perform his duties as usual from his residence.

“I can still exercise, including playing golf in my residence, just stay away from others,” he said. “This is the best way to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

