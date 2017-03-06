Cambodian PM Seeks China’s Support for Construction of Two More Bridges

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, asked the Chinese side to consider proving financial support for the construction of two more bridges crossing the Mekong River.

The Cambodian premier made the request at the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony of two portions of Phnom Penh’s second ring road held here this morning.

Those two bridges are the one connecting Arey Ksat area to Kdei Takoy, and the other linking Chroy Changvar to Svay Chrum, he said.

In October 2015, China conducted a feasibility study on the construction of those two bridges.

China has been playing a very important role in infrastructure development in Cambodia. China’s assistance has brought about many economic benefits to Cambodia.

