Cambodian PM To Seek Expansion of Chinese Market for Cambodian Products

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said he will ask China to import more Cambodian products.

While holding a get-together with more than 4,400 representatives of workers and employees from 82 factories and enterprises in Phnom Penh this morning at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, the premier said during his forthcoming visit to China to attend the China-ASEAN Expo, he will meet with Chinese leaders and the topic of discussions will be the expansion of Chinese market for Cambodian goods.

China has so far bought 300,000 tons of Cambodia rice, but Cambodia wants China to buy more rice and other agricultural products such as cassava, corn, etc., he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also laid stress on the royal government’s efforts to attract more foreign investors and to expand foreign markets.

Regarding the promotion of local product use, he affirmed that he is proud to use Cambodia-made products even though he has to buy those products abroad. He said his current sportswear is made at Canadia Industrial Park in Phnom Penh.

This is the 7th time that Prime Minister Hun Sen met with factory workers and employees, both at Koh Pich and at factories.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, some 11,168 enterprises have been registered at the ministry, generating 1.2 million direct jobs with a total wage of over US$2 billion annually on average, and almost 3 million indirect jobs. The workers, especially in the garment and textile sector, receives currently US$153 as monthly minimum wage, and with other benefits, they can get US$170-181 monthly, and up to US$300 with overtime pay and other bonuses.

