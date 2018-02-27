Cambodian PM: River Festival Is a Highly Creative Product

Source: AKP

River Festival is new tourism product with high creativity, underlined Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in his message to his compatriots on the 4th River Festival to be held in Kandal province next month.

This forthcoming event is an opportunity to strengthen the quality of services as well as to create and develop new creative tourism products, especially River Cruise which will contribute to promoting the bond of friendship and solidarity among countries in the ASEAN region by strengthening partnership in the framework of Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), Mekong-Japan, Mekong-Ganga and Mekong-Lancang, he said.

In this context, he added, the River Festival will become a new tourism event for Cambodia which will contribute not only to the promotion of the tourism potential of Cambodian riparian provinces, but also to the support of the Royal Government of Cambodia’s policy on sustainable and responsible riparian area development, particularly local economy development and natural resource protection and conservation.

The Cambodian premier also called on tour operators, national and international tourists, local authorities and the general public to take part in the campaign of “Clean City, Clean Resort, Good Service, Good Hospitality” and to cooperate in maintaining beauty and good environment of riparian provinces-cities for the next generations.

The 4th River Festival will be held in Takhmao town, Kandal province from Mar. 9 to 11, 2018 under the theme “River of Peace, Friendship and Sustainable Tourism” with various activities ranging from sports events, concerts, wedding ceremonies to green practices, such as tree planting.

Taking place on an annual basis, the first three river festivals were organised in Kratie in 2015, Kampong Cham in 2016 and Stung Treng in 2017.

