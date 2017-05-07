Cambodian PM Returns from Singapore

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, returned home on May 7 after spending a few days in Singapore for medical treatment.

“I’ve arrived back in Cambodia with good health,” said the premier in a Facebook post.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also thanked his compatriots for their concern over his health.

Prime Minister Hun Sen left here for a checkup and medical treatment in Singapore on May 3.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will resume his busy schedule both inside and outside the country as planned such as presiding over the celebration of the 154th Anniversary of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8), the opening ceremony of World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Phnom Penh as well as attending the One Belt One Road Forum in China.

