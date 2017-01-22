Cambodian PM Returns Home from WEF Annual Meeting 2017 in Switzerland

Source: AKP

The high level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen arrived home this morning after leaving for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland since Jan. 15, 2017.

The delegation was warmly welcomed upon their arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by many senior government officials.

During his stay in Switzerland, Samdech Techo Hun Sen met with some foreign leaders, major businessmen, and attended a number of events organised by the WEF.

Besides, the Cambodian premier presided over a business meeting hosted by the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce and Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce; and held a get-together with Cambodian people living and studying in Czech Republic, Germany, France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Cambodia has been chosen to be the first country in the Blended Finance Programme created during the WEF Annual Meeting 2017.

