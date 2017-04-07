Cambodian PM Requests UNIDO to Help Boost Investments in Industrial Sector

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received yesterday afternoon at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh visiting Mr. Li Yong, General Director of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, told reporters after the meeting that Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked UNIDO to help encourage more investors to invest in Cambodia’s industrial sector, and promote the implementation of Cambodia Industrial Development Policy2015-2025, which is in line with the perspective of transforming Cambodia into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The Cambodian premier also informed his guest of different stages of Cambodian economic development, from the planned economy to free market economy as well as of Cambodia Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025 that will create new jobs and contribute to the economic growth.

In reply, H.E. Li Yong congratulated the Royal Government of Cambodia on its development policy and strategies and pledged to boost the Cambodia-UNIDO partnership in increasing the volume of foreign direct investment in the Kingdom.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, H.E. Li Yong suggested Cambodia to set forth strategies so that the labour costs are not too high.

