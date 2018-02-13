Cambodian PM Reminds Youths about Real Meaning of Valentine’s Day

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning reminded the youths not to mistakenly interpret Valentine’s Day to fall tomorrow.

Addressing to a graduation ceremony of Western University in Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Valentine’s Day is not part of Cambodia’s culture or tradition, but the influence of foreign culture. Anyway, he added, authorities cannot ban its celebration.

The premier took the opportunity to call on all Cambodian young girls not to “give their body” to their boyfriends (have sexual intercourse) and encouraged them to celebrate this event with their families, friends, teachers, and even the nation.

“Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day is the day of love. It means the love for the nation, family, friends. Don’t give your body over to any men. Have a nice day with your family and be successful in life,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

In order to shift wrong perception of Valentine’s Day, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) will organise tomorrow at Koh Pich (Diamond Island) Convention and Exhibition Centre a running event called Run for Love.

More than 3,400 national and international athletes have registered for the 3-kilometre and 5-kilometre charity competitions.

