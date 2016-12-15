Cambodian PM Reminds Royal Group of the Country’s Own Satellite

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to Royal Group, a local company who got the concession to launch the country’s own satellite, to speed up this plan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the office building of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Samdech Techo Hun Sen urged Oknha Kith Meng, Chairman of Royal Group, to find the right partner to launch the Cambodian own satellite.

“Oknha Kith Meng, it’s the right time to cooperate with a reliable foreign company to launch our own satellite. It will not a loss, we need to use our own satellite, we need high speed internet…,” he underlined.

At the same time, the Cambodian premier urged Royal Group to speed up the submarine fiber optic cable connection so that people have access to high speed internet soon.

Currently, there are a total of 19.3 million mobile phone subscribers, 7.1 million internet users or 45.8 percent of the total population.

According to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Cambodia has built some 29,700 kilometres of underground fiber optic cable throughout the country which hopefully connect to the regional submarine fiber optic cable (Malaysia-Cambodia-Thailand) this month.

In April 2011, Royal Group unveiled the plan to launch the Cambodian satellite worth US$250 to US$400 million. Meanwhile, the company also got the satellite concession license from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. The company planned to build and launch the satellite to orbit too for phone, television and other multimedia customers.

