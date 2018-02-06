Cambodian PM Reminds Civil Servants about 3 Important Points

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reminded all civil servants about three key points.

“All officials have to remember that we are the people’s faithful servants, we are not their boss,” underlined the premier in a Facebook post this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also advised all officials to pay attention to strengthening their respective capacity, skills, and professionalism in accordance with the current progress, and not to be conservationist officials.

Besides, they are instructed to stick to the approach “look in the mirror, take a bath, scrub your body to remove dirty things, and heal your disease,” he added.

Cambodia employs some 206,000 civil servants, 40 percent of them are women, according to the figures from the Ministry of Civil Service.

