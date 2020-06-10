Cambodian PM Releases Another Reminder on COVID-19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen released here this morning a new reminder on COVID-19 pandemic.

“All fellow citizens, please take good care of your health and take part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. This disease is very contagious,” he underlined in a message on his official Facebook page.

“As you can see, many countries around the world are on lockdown, close the airports and shut schools down, including Cambodia. Although in our country, the number of cured patients is high while the infection rate is low, we must not lose our attention. Up to now, there is no drugs proven to treat the disease,” he added.

The Premier quoted the figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirming that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the 216 affected countries across the world rose to 7,039,918 and the death toll was recorded at 404,399.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen re-appealed to his compatriots to stick to the hygiene norms such as often washing hands with soap or alcohol- or gel-based hand sanitizers and wearing facemasks, and to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of them 125 have recovered.

