Cambodian PM Reiterates Optimism over Fight against COVID-19

Source: AKP

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia has reiterated his optimism over the country’s preventive measures against COVID-19 as some other nations have been suffering by new wave of infections.

Addressing to flash flood victims in Mongkul Borei district, Banteay Meanchey province this morning, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed the effective measures taken by the Royal Government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, but kept calling on people to pay high attention to this deadly disease.

The Premier also took this opportunity to express his deep thanks to all local and foreign donors, especially Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother, for their financial and material support to contain and prevent the pandemic.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, more than 30 billion Riel collected from his fund raising campaing have been deposited at the banks to respond to this deadly virus.

Cambodia has so far detected 286 cases of COVID-19, including 178 Cambodians, 43 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 7 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 2 Indians, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Hungarian, and 1 Polish. Of them, 280 or 97.90 percent have successfully recovered.

Based on World Health Organisation’s record, on Oct. 20, 2020, 07:00 GMT+7, there are in total 40,251,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of them 1,116,131 have lost their lives.

