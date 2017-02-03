Cambodian PM Reconfirms Changes in Age Requirement for New Recruitment

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reconfirmed changes in age limit for the recruitment of new civil servants.

Cambodia needs potential human resources, therefore the Royal Government of Cambodia has amended a sub-decree in order to provide opportunity for all competent human resources, said the premier while presiding over a graduation ceremony of the National University of Management (NUM) held here yesterday at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“Cambodia is now in the stage of reform. We have many human resources, but we lack the competent ones,” he added.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, there is no age limit for all medical specialists who want to be a civil servant. It is the same case for those who hold a doctoral degree, but their respective thesis is required.

For those who own a master’s degree or bachelors’ degree, they need to be lower than 40 and 35 years old, respectively.

Related posts