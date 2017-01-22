Cambodian PM Receives WEF Founder

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen met with Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Congress Centre, in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland on Jan. 20.

Prof. Klaus Schwab expressed warm welcome to Samdech Techo and the Cambodian delegation, and affirmed to visit Cambodia and attend the WEF on ASEAN in May.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked Prof. Klaus Schwab and his colleagues for having assisting Cambodia in organising the WEF on ASEAN, adding that he is happy to continue working with them for the success of the upcoming event.

The Cambodian premier underlined that foreign speakers and economists who will attend the WEF on ASEAN will be benefited from visa exemption, free travel ticket from Phnom Penh capital to Siem Reap province, and free entrance ticket to the Khmer ancient temples.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he would like to see the WEF on ASEAN end with success and all the participants have a pleasant and safe stay in Cambodia.

The WEF on ASEAN, to take place in Phnom Penh on May 10-12, 2017, is to mark the ASEAN 50th Anniversary and to anticipate the ASEAN’s future.

Related posts