Cambodian PM Receives Vietnamese Counterpart at His Residence

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and his spouse welcomed visiting Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at their residence near the Independence Monument, Phnom Penh. According to the Cambodian premier’s official Facebook page, the meeting took place yesterday afternoon after the arrival of the high level Vietnamese delegation in Phnom Penh at around 3:20 pm.

Both leaders are now in a bilateral talk following the official welcome ceremony held at the Peace Palace this morning.

Before arriving in Phnom Penh, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-presided over the inauguration ceremony of Chrey Thom-Long Binh Bridge connecting Chrey Thom (Kandal province, Cambodia) and Long Binh (An Giang province) with Samdech Techo Hun Sen yesterday morning.

This visit marked the celebration of the Friendship Year 2017 and the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Cambodia and Vietnam and will contribute to further elevating and strengthening the excellent bonds of traditional friendship, good neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

