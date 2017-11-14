Cambodian PM Receives UN Secretary-General in Manila

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen met with United Nations Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres, yesterday in Manila, the Philippines, on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Cambodia’s contribution to the world peace and Khmer Rouge Tribunal were the main topics of discussion, according to the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK).

H.E. António Guterres lauded the fast development in Cambodia and the Cambodian peacekeeping forces in their missions under the UN umbrella. He also pledged to strengthen the blue helmets’ safety at the request of the Cambodian premier.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to the world peace despite the loss of some Cambodian peacekeepers.

For the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, both sides discussed the trial process and financial issue of this UN-backed court.

The meeting also touched on the discovery of U.S. chemical bombs in Cambodia and the country’s achievements in reducing the infant and maternal mortality rate.

Related posts